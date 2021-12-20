UPDATE: Names released of victims in fatal shooting in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the names of two people who were shot and killed on Sunday in Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says that 27-year-old Samantha Robbins and 28-year-old Derek Johnson were found dead in a home in the 1200 block of Lodge Avenue. Police were originally called to the home to check on a child that was walking in the street.

Officers found Robbins and Johnson inside the home, and said they had been shot and killed. Juveniles were also in the home, but were not hurt. Arthur Lee Jones IV, 29, was arrested and booked into jail.

No further details have been released, we will continue to update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.