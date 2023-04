HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) tweeted that Austin Ousley, shooting suspect in the Cypress Dale Road homicide, has been discharged from the hospital.

Deputies say Ousley was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on April 4 on a warrant for murder. VCSO says the warrant was issued in the investigation into a shooting that occurred on February 27 at a vacant home on Cypress Dale Road.

VCSO says Ousley is being held without bond.