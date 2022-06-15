EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a new suspect in an officer involved shooting case has been identified. Earlier Tuesday afternoon, EPD held a press conference announcing an attempted murder charge in the case was dismissed against 17-year-old Denali Thomas.

EPD identified the new suspect as 32-year-old Randall J. Hood. According to police, Hood was in the area of the officer involved shooting incident on the morning of May 22. They say he was found hiding in the backyard of a home after the shots fired.

Officers state they found narcotics on him but did not believe he was the shooter at that time. Hood was arrested that morning for unrelated drug charges. The sheriff’s office website shows that Hood has been in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center since May 22 on those charges.

Tuesday afternoon, detectives say they told Hood that he is being charged with Attempted Murder in connection to this investigation.