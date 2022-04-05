NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WEHT) — The man accused of murdering two and kidnapping a woman has been identified by police. Along with the suspect, Indiana State Police released the name of one of the victims who died during the “tragic events” that unfolded Sunday morning.

Law enforcement officials name Cherok Ameer Douglass, 37, of New Albany, as the suspect in the double murder. He is currently charged with one count of Kidnapping, a level 2 Felony, and one count of Robbery, also a Level 2 Felony.

Brandee Kay Douglass, the wife of Cherok Douglass, was identified as one of the victims who died in the murder. Police say the name of the second deceased victim will be released pending notification of family.

ISP says the investigation is still ongoing.