Vandal assaults inflatable Santa in Newburgh, Grinch still at large

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Just 24 hours before his flight, an inflatable Santa was vandalized by a Tri-State “Grinch”, looking to kill the holiday spirit.

The attack happened just after midnight Dec. 23, and a Ring doorbell video captured it all. The “Grinch” in question is caught red-handed as he walks up to the Santa and hurdles a massive rock on top of him.

The vandalization took place in Newburgh’s Rabbit Run neighborhood. Unconfirmed reports suggest similar incidents happened frequently in the same neighborhood.

If you have any information on who may have done this, you can reach out the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 897-6180.