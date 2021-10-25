Vanderburgh County Coroner releases cause of death for man found dead inside Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner revealed the cause of death for the man who was found dead inside of a home on Stinson Avenue last week.

According to the coroner, Timothy Ivy died from strangulation. A woman was also found inside of the home, she was alive but police say she was bound and had been raped.

The suspect, Carey Hammond, died after being shot by police who said he pointed what looked like a gun at them. Hammond’s girlfriend Heidi Carter is being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail, police say she had a gun and was complicit in the crime.

Carter is due back in court on Tuesday afternoon.