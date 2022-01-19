Vanderburgh County man convicted on charges of criminal confinement

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County jury convicted 47-year-old Pedro Diaz of charges relating to holding a woman against her will in an apartment in July of 2021.

Evansville Police responded to a report of strange activity at an apartment complex in the 700 block of North First Avenue last year. The victim told police that Diaz had threatened her and she was afraid to leave. Diaz reportedly told police that if they hadn’t arrived, he would have done significant harm to the victim.

Pedro Diaz will also be found to be guilty of the habitual offender sentencing enhancement. Sentencing will be on February 10.