HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County man recieved charges related to arson, battery and theft Friday morning.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says on June 30 around 4:45 a.m., Vanderburgh County deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Old Henderson Rd. in reference to a domestic battery and possible arson. Deputies say on arrival, they found a camper trailer on fire and a female victim of domestic battery.

VCSO says the victim had been assaulted and was a witness to the suspect using gasoline to set the camper on fire. Deputies say the suspect fled the scene in a wooded area and could not be located. VCSO says while deputies were securing the area, the suspect returned to the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

Deputies say the Perry Township Fire Department responded to the scene to put out the fire. Officials note the camper was a total loss. Law enforcement officials say the suspect, Tylan Hill, 31, was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with Domestic Battery, Arson and Theft.