HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County murder suspect has filed a motion to vacate his upcoming trial date.

Austin Ousley’s trial is set to start on Monday, January 8. There will be a court hearing on Friday, January 5 on his request to move the court date.

Ousley is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Shawn Wildt after breaking into an unoccupied house in the 5100 block of Cypress Dale Road in March of last year. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say he also shot Chad Wildt, but he survived. Ousley was later found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities booked Ousley into the Vanderburgh County Jail following his recovery.