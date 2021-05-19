Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies called to home with an abandoned puppy inside

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)-Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies responded to a home on the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue in Evansville Tuesday evening.

When deputies arrived on scene they were advised to serve an eviction on a Barnes and Henderson.

While officers were on scene, they discovered the house in poor condition and discovered a 16 week old puppy that appeared to be emaciated and had no food and water available to it.

According to animal control, all of the rooms had feces covering the floor, did not see any water or food in the bowls, and that neighbors believed they were breeding dogs.

Animal control says took possession of the dog and transported it to a nearby vet.

(This story was originally published May 19, 2021)