Wanted felon crashes vehicle, runs away, leaves puppy behind

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say this vehicle, driven by Freddie Reed, 40, crashed at St. Joe and Franklin during a chase on January 19, 2021.

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A man with an extensive criminal record, and wanted on two warrants, is now back in jail after allegedly leading authorities on a chase that ended with a car crash on N. St. Joe near West Franklin.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police were investigating Freddie Reed, 40, of Branchville, Tuesday evening. VCSO says Reed had an outstanding parole warrant and a felony warrant for possession of narcotics. Reed’s previous arrests include burglary, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in cocaine.

Freddie Reed, Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, authorities located Reed’s sedan and with fake Kentucky license plates. Officers tried to pull him over, but say Reed sped off. Reed drove through a red light at W. Franklin and N. St. Joe and hit an SUV. We’re told the driver of the SUV had minor injuries. A passenger in Reed’s vehicle was not injured. Reed also left behind a puppy in the vehicle.

Authorities say Reed then ran away. A perimeter was established and a K9 team was brought in.

Suspect has been apprehended. — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) January 20, 2021

Reed was captured about 30 minutes later, a few blocks north of West Franklin Street. During his arrest, officers discovered Reed to be in possession of 28 grams of crystal methamphetamine. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a dog bite and injuries he sustained in the crash. He was later released from the hospital and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is being held without bond.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)