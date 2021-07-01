Vanderburgh county woman sentenced for felony election fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A local democratic party activist is sentenced to probation for sending pre-marked mailings to voters ahead of the 2020 primary election

The Vanderburgh County Circuit Court ordered Janet Reed to serve 18 months of probation for one count of an unauthorized absentee ballot. That’s a level 6 felony.

Prosecutors say Reed mailed absentee ballot applications with instructions that left voters no choice but to participate in the democratic primary. The marked applications also included instructions that the section “needs no input.”