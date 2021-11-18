Vanderburgh man accused of child molestation during ‘massage sessions’

Crime
VANDERBURGH Ind (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County man has been charged with child molestation after a teen talked to Holly’s House. James Fairchild, 39, has been accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl on more than one occasion.

The incidents happened during massaging sessions when Fairchild would ask the teen to give him a massage, or he would give her a massage.

When detectives spoke with Fairchild, he initially denied any wrongdoing. Fairchild eventually confessed and apologized for his actions. A mug shot of Fairchild was not immediately available.

