VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County man charged with child molestation earlier this month is now facing 25 new charges.

James Fairchild was arrested earlier this month, after police say he abused a 14-year-old on several occasions. According to court documents, Fairchild is now facing 25 charges relating to different victims.

Fairchild is being held on a $250,000 bond.