EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) responded to a burglary call that turned out to be a domestic incident.

VCSO says on August 23, around 7:58 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5300 block of Vans Drive in reference to a residential burglary in progress. One law enforcement official says he was dispatched to the 5300 block of Vans Drive in reference to a burglary and domestic in progress.

Deputies say upon arrival, they spoke with witnesses. Deputies say one witness said the suspect, Gary Melton, broke the windows in the living room and entered the home, and in response she barricaded herself in her bedroom. Deputies say a second witness said she was threatened by Melton, while a third witness was struck in the left eye with a “metal pole,” which caused the witness’s eye to swell. Deputies say they last spoke with a juvenile witness, who stated in trying to prevent Melton from coming in, the juvenile got multiple minor cuts from broken glass.

VCSO says during this incident deputies and EPD officers were able to figure out Melton’s address and set up a perimeter to make sure he did not go back to his residence. Deputies say with how quickly the perimeter was set up, Melton did not have time to get back to his residence, and it was confirmed he was not at his parents’ residence either. Deputies say they tried to call Melton, but he would not answer his phone, so they tried to use cameras to locate the vehicle Melton used.

Deputies say on August 24, after further investigation, they got information that Melton was at a residence in the 3100 block of Marion Avenue. VCSO says Melton’s car was found as well as Melton, and Melton was taken into custody without incident. Deputies say Melton was taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

VCSO says Melton admitted to going to the residence because he was tired of one witness’s parents enabling her drug addiction. Deputies say Melton admitted to going to the residence and breaking the windows with a “stick” prior to entering the home and said that one witness came at him and tried to strike Melton, so Melton “bopped” him with the stick. VCSO says Melton stated that after everyone left the residence, he also left, leaving the stick at the residence. At this time deputies say they have not been able to locate the stick used in this incident.

VCSO says Melton was previously convicted of domestic battery with bodily injury on May 13, 2002.

Deputies say Melton’s charges include: