VANDERBURGH CO, Ind. (WEHT) – VCSO says around 7 p.m. in the 9500 block of Slate Road while on patrol, deputies found a known felon.

Law enforcement officials say Eric Williams has an active felony warrant for Petition to Revoke for Felony Domestic Battery. Deputies located the suspect in the yard and requested assistance. VCSO says as one deputy announced himself and attempted to make contact, the suspect then fled on foot into a heavily wooded area.

Deputies, along with Indiana State Police, set up a perimeter around the area, and VCSO K-9s began to search the area. VCSO says after a lengthy and thorough search, the search was suspended after no one could locate the suspect, but the investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement officials say Williams is believed to be currently living in that area. Should anyone encounter or recognize the suspect, please contact 911 and don’t try to apprehend the suspect.