VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspected intoxicated driver after they say he crashed head-on into a deputy’s cruiser.

Police say a man crashed head-on into a cruiser on Mount Pleasant Road near U.S. 41 early on Friday morning. Deputies arrested the driver, Tahir Demirovic, 52, of Evansville, for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Demirovic was also charged with failure to appear for an earlier case.