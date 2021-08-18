VCSO: Man arrested on charges of neglect after finding home filled with feces

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on charges of neglect on Wednesday. Deputies say the man’s home was filled with trash, feces and cockroaches.

Officers were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to a home in the 7300 block of Redwood Avenue. Deputies say that three children were staying in the home with Caleb Collins, 24. Deputies describe the home as being in a state of disrepair, and had cockroaches on the ground and a large amount of flies.

A deputy says that Collins admitted to being under the influence of marijuana, and police found approximately 10 grams of a green leafy substance and a glass smoking pipe in a bedroom. Police say that the illegal items were easily accessible to the children. A sheriff’s deputy also found marijuana stuck in one of the children’s hair.

Collins was arrested and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories