VCSO: Man barricades himself in attic to try to avoid arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A man wanted on multiple warrants barricades himself in the attic of a house. It happened in the 1000 block of Lincoln Park Drive Monday.

State and local authorities went to the house to arrest Michael Mitchell. We’re told Mitchell eventually surrendered.

Officials say they also found a gun and evidence of dealing meth inside the home. In addition to his warrants, Mitchell is facing several charges including being a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun.

(This story was originally published on March 15, 2021)