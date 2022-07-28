VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man on Maggie Valley Drive in Vanderburgh County apparently did so because he thought the man he shot was a sex offender.

Ricky Kiper was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder of James McClernon. An autopsy shows McClernon died of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to court documents Kiper showed up at a home where McClernon was staying around 3:00 Thursday afternoon. The documents go on to say Kiper, McClernon and several others had a conversation when Kiper told McClernon, “You killed my daughter,” then shot Kiper at least twice, including once in the head.

According to investigators Kiper originally told them McClernon had a knife, but witnesses say McClernon was not threatening Kiper.

Kiper was picked up about a mile from the scene.