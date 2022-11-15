EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Henderson man is behind bars after authorities accuse him of drug dealing and evading police.

In the early morning hours of November 3, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over Antwon Gordon, 36, during a traffic stop. The deputy believed he could smell marijuana in the car, so he asked Gordon to step out of the vehicle.

After giving Gordon multiple commands to get out to no avail, the deputy allegedly reached into the car to get him out. This was when authorities claim Gordon started the car, pushed the deputy and took off.

The sheriff’s office accuses Gordon of leading authorities on a high speed pursuit through numerous city streets and neighborhoods, allegedly reaching speeds of 100 mph. According to an affidavit, deputies later found the suspect’s abandoned vehicle on Glendale Avenue, but were unable to find Gordon.

The sheriff’s office says nearly 10 grams of meth, over 3 grams of fentanyl and unused baggies were found inside the car. Nearly two weeks later, a local company called police informing that Gordon was inside their business on November 14.

Antwon M. Gordon was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on $5,000 cash bond. He faces charges of: