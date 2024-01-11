HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they have finally arrested a man who they say repeatedly fled during traffic stops a few days ago.

Authorities say that deputies first pulled Gary Brian Wilson over on Sunday in the area of North First Avenue and Meyer Avenue. During the traffic stop, deputies say that Wilson provided them with an Indiana I.D. but admitted that he did not have a valid driver’s license. After instructing Wilson to pull into a nearby parking lot for the rest of the traffic stop, deputies say he made a U-turn and escaped due to heavy traffic at the time.

Later that same day, deputies spotted Wilson’s vehicle at the intersection of West Diamond Avenue and Kratzville Road. Authorities say that Wilson fled when they tried to stop him once again and began driving recklessly. For public safety, the pursuit was stopped.

The Sheriff’s Office says that Wilson was spotted a third time on Sunday in the area of East Morgan Avenue and Read Street when deputies saw him pass a vehicle in a no passing zone near an intersection, ignore a stop sign and travel left of center. Police say that Wilson fled deputies for a third time during an attempted traffic stop. Deputies pursued Wilson for roughly one minute before abandoning the pursuit over his reckless driving.

On Wednesday, deputies spotted Wilson at a gas station near the intersection of North First Avenue and Uhlhorn Street. To avoid another pursuit, deputies put him under surveillance, later boxing in Wilson’s vehicle as he exited. Despite being told to stop, authorities say that Wilson tried to escape on foot by running back into the store.

Police say that Wilson was tackled by the deputies and taken into custody. Wilson is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $5000 bond on the following charges: