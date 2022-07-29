EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies say a homeowner was arrested Friday afternoon after they found two dead dogs in her home. Around 1:19 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 8100 block of Old State Road.

An animal control officer told authorities he knocked on the door but no one answered. Animal control states they could also smell a strong odor coming from the home. According to deputy on scene, they were able to see a dead dog through a front door window and heard dogs barking inside.

Authorities say they contacted the homeowner, Cynthia Combs, elsewhere and she agreed to go with deputies to the home. Combs allowed animal control and deputies inside the home, where they found four dogs, two of which were dead in their kennels.

Investigators interviewed Combs, and she reportedly told them that she was the sole caretaker of the animals and that it had been two weeks since she was last at the home. Authorities say Combs told them that she knew the dogs were there and failed to take care of them.

Combs was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges and will be booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.