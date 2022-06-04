EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville police officer was called to the 500 block of Keck Ave to a report of vandalism on a truck. The victim had found a red smiley face painted on the tailgate of his truck according to the officer working the scene.

The victim told the officer that his truck had been parked in the driveway since 10 p.m. on June 2. The victim came outside on June 3 about 12:20 p.m. and noticed the smiley face according to police.

The officer said the victim had no suspect information and was given a case number.