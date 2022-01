OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting earlier this week.

According to OPD, 49-year-old Shannon Michelle Buchler was shot in the 100 block of East 25th Street. on Wednesday. Officers also located a juvenile female and an adult male who both had gunshot wounds that were believed to be life-threatening.

Detectives believe the incident was part of a domestic dispute, and is not related to any other recent shooting.