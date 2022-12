EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville.

Officials say Stewart died in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on December 4. Officials say the cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy which has been scheduled for December 5.

The Evansville Police Department is continuing the investigation. The Sunday morning shooting suspect has been identified.