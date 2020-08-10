Victim sent to hospital in Evansville shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital and into surgery.

It happened shortly after midnight Monday near Wall Street and Evans Avenue on the city’s south side. The scene is in the area of Glenwood School.

Evansville Police said officers responded to a shots fired call initially. They found a man at the scene with two gunshot wounds.

EPD said neighbors in the area heard the shots, but no one witnessed the shooting.

Police add that neighbors saw tail lights leaving the area immediately after the shooting, but there are no suspects in custody at this time.

The shooting victim was in surgery at last report, but there is no word yet on his condition.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Evansville Police Department Adult Investigative Unit at 812-436-7979.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)