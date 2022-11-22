TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an arrest was made after a 54-year-old Tell City man was seriously injured in an attack.

Tell City Police arrested Michael T. Valconey, 47, after an alleged early morning attack on November 18. He is accused by police of battery resulting in serious bodily injury

Investigation into the incident provided detectives with probable cause to arrest Valconey.

“We appreciate the patience of our community as our officers conducted the investigation into this matter, which piqued the interest of our followers and citizens,” the police department states in a social media post.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact TCPD detectives at 812-547-7068 or the anonymous tip line at 812-547-9563.