Vincennes man arrested in connection to riots at the Nation’s Capitol

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.(WTWO)-A Vincennes man wanted in connection to the riots on Capitol hill has been arrested.
Police arrested Jonathan Sanders Sr. at his Vincennes home Tuesday morning.
According to court documents, a complaint was brought against Sanders, Sr. in May.
Court documents say an arrest warrant was issued for Sanders, Sr. for allegedly entering and remaining at a restricted building or grounds without authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.
According to Indianapolis FBI officials, Sanders has already had an initial court appearance.
We will continue to follow this story.
(This story was originally published May 27, 2021)