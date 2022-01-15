Vincennes man charged for posing as public servant

GIBSON CO., In. (WEHT) — Early Saturday morning, an ISP officer clocked in a vehicle traveling 93 mph in a 60 mph zone off US 41 near SR 64.

During a traffic stop, police say they identified the driver as Justin McGiffen, 31, of Vincennes. McGiffen showed signs of impairment, they add.

According to police reports, McGiffen pulled out a wallet from his pocket and showed a gold badge. They say he did this after failing field sobriety tests.

ISP tells us McGiffen was transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was found to have a BAC of .07%. He was arrested and is currently being held on bond in the Gibson County Jail.

Charges include: