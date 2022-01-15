Vincennes man charged for posing as public servant

GIBSON CO., In. (WEHT) — Early Saturday morning, an ISP officer clocked in a vehicle traveling 93 mph in a 60 mph zone off US 41 near SR 64.
During a traffic stop, police say they identified the driver as Justin McGiffen, 31, of Vincennes. McGiffen showed signs of impairment, they add.
According to police reports, McGiffen pulled out a wallet from his pocket and showed a gold badge. They say he did this after failing field sobriety tests.
ISP tells us McGiffen was transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was found to have a BAC of .07%. He was arrested and is currently being held on bond in the Gibson County Jail.
Charges include:
- Impersonating a Public Servant, Level 6 Felony
- Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class C Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor