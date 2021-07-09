Vincennes man to serve probation for straw purchase of firearm

INDIANAPOLIS – A Vincennes man and his co-defendants have been sentenced for federal felony firearm violations.

Dakota S. Lovellette, 20, was sentenced to 4 years of probation for making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

“We work closely with ATF and our other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to combat gun crimes,” Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress said. “Identifying, investigating and prosecuting those involved in the straw purchases of firearms and lying on federal firearms transaction forms, will help keep guns out of the wrong hands and provide our communities a safer place to live and work.”

Lovellette and Nicholas P. Apple, 23, of Vincennes, were indicted by a federal grand jury last year.

According to court documents, in February 2019, Lovellette wanted to purchase a firearm; however, he was not of legal age. Lovellette discussed this issue with Apple, but Apple was not able to purchase a firearm because he is a convicted felon. They both agreed that Apple would ask his then girlfriend, 24-year-old Kyla Freeman of Bicknell, to purchase the firearm for Lovellette.

Freeman agreed to purchase the firearm for Lovellette, and later accepted money from Lovellette, falsified information on the official Firearms Transaction Record and purchased a .38 caliber revolver. Freeman then gave the firearm to Lovellette.

Lovellette eventually sold the firearm to a juvenile who accidently shot another juvenile in the chest. The victim survived but is now paralyzed.

“Everyone should be aware that it is illegal to supply firearms to those who are prohibited from possessing them,” Roland H. Herndon, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division, said. “ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to disrupt the flow of guns from legal commerce to illegal activity.”

Apple was previously sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. He will also serve 2 years supervised release and pay a $1,000 fine. Freeman was previously sentenced to 2 years probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine.