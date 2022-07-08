VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – Vincennes Police Department (VPD) was involved in a standoff with a wanted felon on July 7. Officers responded to the 100 block of East New Albany Avenue in an attempt to locate 40 year-old David R.M. Benjamin.

Officers arrived on the scene and said they began talking with a woman. While talking with the woman, officers said they began to hear what sounded like large objects being thrown against the door of the residence.

Police said officers then believed Benjamin was barricaded inside the residence. Officers negotiated with Benjamin for two hours and he gave himself up without further incident according to a release sent to Eyewitness News by VPD.

The release said Benjamin was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with warrant probation violation for his original offense of aggravated battery and for domestic battery according to VPD.

Knox County Sheriff’s Department and Vincennes University Police Department assisted in the negotiation and arrest.