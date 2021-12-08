Violent armed robber from Indy sentenced to life plus 20 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced for a series of violent robberies that took place in late November 2019.

Jerry Davis, 51, is now facing a life sentence plus 20 years. Davis committed several robberies across Indianapolis, in which police say he attacked innocent employees with bear spray and a large metal pipe.

Davis has a long, violent, criminal history including five prior convictions in state court for robbery and or attempted robbery, according to the IMPD.

“Mr. Davis has been victimizing the citizens of this community with his violent behavior for twenty-five years,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers.

He continues, saying, “Each time the defendant returned to the community from prison he could have changed his ways. Instead, he chose to engage in a series of violent attacks against innocent victims. The serious sentence imposed demonstrates that repeat violent offenders will be held accountable for their actions.”

Davis’ sentence is in accordance with the federal “three strikes law”, a sentencing structure that imposes harsher sentences for repeat offenders.