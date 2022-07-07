VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vincennes Police Department responded to a shots fired call on July 6 around 2:50 p.m. on the 100 block of Wilbur Street. Officers say they found shell casings and the victim when they arrived on the scene.

According to the authorities, the victim told police that the suspect, Gaven K. Willoughby, had fired multiple shots at him before running away. The victim was uninjured.

Police say they found Willoughby a short time later and arrested him for Attempted Murder which is a level 1 Felony.

The Vincennes Police Department was assisted by Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, The Knox County Prosecutor’s Office and the Knox County Cyber Crimes Unit.