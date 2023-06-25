HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vincennes Police Department made an arrest in connection with a reported murder.

According to officials, on Saturday, June 24, at approximately 7:02 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Audubon Road in reference to a female bleeding. It was determined the female was deceased, and after an investigation, placed Antoine Fritzner, 63, into custody and charged him for murder.

Officials state this is still an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released at a later date. Assisting in the investigation include Indiana State Police, Knox County Prosecutor’s Office, Knox County Coroner’s Office, Indiana Department of Children Services and Knox County Superior Court II.