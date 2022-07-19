HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Four days after his disappearance, a wanted hit-and-run suspect has been arrested in Robards, Kentucky. Police accuse 52-year-old Barry Lee Harper of fatally striking a motorcyclist along Old Corydon Road on July 15.

The Henderson Police Department said Harper ran away from the scene after the wreck. The rider of the motorcycle, Charles B. Harris III, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the passenger of the motorcycle, Patricia Harris, was transported to an area hospital for her injuries.

On July 19, police say they arrested Harper at a family’s home in Robards, Kentucky. He was reportedly arrested on a warrant for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Failure to Render Aid – Serious Injury. Barry Lee Harper is lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center on $10,000 cash bond.

