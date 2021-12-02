Wanted felon crashes after leading police on a chase

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) An Evansville man with felony arrest warrants in two counties was involved in a crash on US 41 on Thursday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Cohoon, 26, was spotted by deputies leaving a home on the north side. Deputies tried to pull him over but say he led them on a chase along US 41.

At one point, Cohoon’s car struck another vehicle at a stoplight. He kept on driving. The chase ended when he crashed into a concrete median.

Cohoon was taken to the hospital and will be taken to jail after treatment of minor injuries. He is facing several charges including dealing meth, dealing fentanyl, resisting law enforcement, and hit and run.