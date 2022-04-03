WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — More details have come to light following the arrest of two men over the weekend in Newburgh. Sheriff Wilder tells us the two men, Lucas C. Lively and Mason A. Sproat, were wanted on out-of-state warrants.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisting the U.S. Marshal’s service Sunday night to track down the two men wanted in Kentucky. We know one of the suspects was arrested after being driven out of a home with gas.

Both men face charges of kidnapping, robbery, auto theft and other agencies charges. They are currently booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

This is a developing story. We will keep you up to date online and on-air as we learn more.