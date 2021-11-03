Wanted Wisconsin couple caught in Hopkins County after short chase

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two people from Wisconsin who were wanted for homicide are arrested in Hopkins County after they allegedly stole a car.

The car theft happened Tuesday around 7:57 p.m. from the Hucks gas station on South Main Street. A state trooper saw the vehicle and a short chase ensued that ended when the car crashed into the wood line at the end of a dead end road.

Derek W. Hebel, 30, from Milwaukee, WI, and his passenger, Heather R. Rouse, 28, from Spring Hill, FL, then took off running. Hebel was found hiding in some heavy brush. He was arrested.

Rouse was located a short time later outside of a home and detained.

After their arrest, it was discovered that Hebel and Rouse were wanted in Wisconsin for homicide.

Hebel is facing several charges including fleeing or evading police, driving while under the influence, and reckless driving. Rouse is charged with fleeing or evading police, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.