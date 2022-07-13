HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Welcome back to what the Henderson Police Department (HPD) call Warrant Wednesday! This week the HPD are asking for help locating Menelik H. Brank, 41.
Brank has a warrant out for arrest on a first degree Robbery. He also has a Parole Warrant for the following:
- Tampering with Physical Evidence
- First Degree of Possession of a Controlled Substance(drug unspecified)
- First Degree of Trafficking Controlled Substance (<2 grams methamphetamine)
- First Degree of Trafficking Controlled Substance (<2 grams heroin)
The police ask that anyone with information to contact them at (270)-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270)-831-1111.