HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Welcome back to what the Henderson Police Department (HPD) call Warrant Wednesday! This week the HPD are asking for help locating Menelik H. Brank, 41.

Brank has a warrant out for arrest on a first degree Robbery. He also has a Parole Warrant for the following:

Tampering with Physical Evidence

First Degree of Possession of a Controlled Substance(drug unspecified)

First Degree of Trafficking Controlled Substance (<2 grams methamphetamine)

First Degree of Trafficking Controlled Substance (<2 grams heroin)

The police ask that anyone with information to contact them at (270)-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270)-831-1111.