Warrick County authorities trying to identify child molesting victims after arrest of alleged abuser

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT) The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested John Rebmann, 59, on numerous charges for sex crimes against multiple children. Authorities say the crimes date back nearly 15 years.

The sheriff’s office was contacted on August 25 about possible child molesting and child exploitation involving Rebmann. Victims were interviewed at Holly’s House later that week.

On Monday, detectives searched Rebmann’s apartment in Newburgh and found child sex abuse material. Rebmann was arrested on several charges including child molesting and child exploitation. Authorities say their investigation has revealed multiple incidents of child molestation and the production of child pornography that occurred since at least 2006.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is currently in the process of identifying the victims. If anyone has additional information regarding Rebmann, they are asked to contact the Detective’s Office at 812-897-6180.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)

