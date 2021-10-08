Warrick County Sheriff’s Office arrest man after brief chase

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Warrick County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after a brief chase on Friday morning.

Deputies say they tried to stop Joseph Mangold, 37, just before 1:30 a.m. for erratic driving near State Road 66 and State Road 261. They said he initially appeared to stop but then accelerated and attempted to flee. Deputies say Mangold pulled into the Boonville Middle School access road after they deployed stop sticks. They said he attempted to run but he was caught by a deputy and a K9.

Mangold has been charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and reckless driving.