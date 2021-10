NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Two Warrick County women were arrested on October 12 after the sheriff’s office investigated reports of prostitution at a business.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted an investigation after receiving several reports of possible illegal activity taking place at the Beachfoot Spa. Chumei Peng and Sumei Zhange were arrested and charged with promoting prostitution, which is a level 5 felony, and a class A misdemeanor of prostitution.