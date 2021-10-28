Warrick County teenager arrested on felony charges of burglary

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 19-year-old on a list of charges related to a series of burglaries in Newburgh.

A woman on Hillcrest drive told police on Wednesday that she had caught a man in her residence. She told police that the man was in her basement making noise that sounded like “metal knocking.” She said the man ran upstairs and outside while muttering that he was sorry and that he used to live there. She said he drove away in a gray Toyota.

After the first incident, police received a call about a theft at Alcoa. According to police, a man matching the suspect’s description from the first incident had stolen clothing from the company locker room and then left on foot. Officers found a gray Toyota Tundra with clothing the first victim had described the intruder as wearing. The vehicle was reported as stolen while police were responding to the related incidents in the area.

The first victim identified the intruder as Jagr Lewis Cobb, 19, after police showed her a photo of him.

After officers left the area, they responded to a call reporting a protective order violation. According to the caller, Cobb was outside the residence knocking on the door. He was seen driving away in a black Lexus.

Officers set up a perimeter around a house Cobb was staying at and he was apprehended without incident. He faces felony charges of theft, burglary and residential entry. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy and criminal trespass. He is being held at the Warrick County Jail pending his initial hearing.