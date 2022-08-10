WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — 24-year-old Gavin Helms was previously wanted out of Illinois on burglary and theft charges. Tuesday, he found himself behind bars in Daviess County on new charges.

Officers with the Washington Police Department say they came in contact with the Golconda resident near NW 14th and W Walnut Street. Helms had a warrant out of Illinois for those previously mentioned charges.

According to WPD, officers found a handgun, meth, paraphernalia and a syringe in his possession. Police say they arrested Helms without incident on his warrant alongside new charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Possession of a Syringe.

