CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) – Multiple agencies served a search warrant in Carmi, and one of those agencies was the White County Sheriff’s Department.

WCSD says on May 5, members of the White County Sheriff’s Department, the Carmi City Police Department, and Norris City Police Department, served a search warrant that led authorities to Shipley Street, with the suspect being Chad Carrow.

Law enforcement officials say Deputy Sheriff Jordan Weiss received information there were multiple stolen items at this location, so Deputy Weiss applied for a search warrant for the location. WCSD says multiple stolen items were located along with items testing positive for methamphetamine.

WCSD says Carrow was charged with the following: