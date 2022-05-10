WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The White County Sheriff’s Department found a vehicle reported stolen earlier this week.

WCSD says on May 7 at about 2:50 p.m., Deputy Capeheart received a call about a stolen vehicle in the 600 block of Church Street in Carmi. WCSD says the victim stated that she had been gone during the day on her bike, and the keys to the vehicle were left inside her residence. Law enforcement officials say when she got home, her car was discovered missing. Deputy Capeheart took a report for a stolen vehicle, says WCSD.

WCSD says on May 8 around 1:40 p.m., Deputy Capeheart saw a male sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle known to be stolen. Law enforcement officials say Deputy Capeheart had taken the theft report on May 7 for a car of the same model as the one he saw here. WCSD says Deputy Capeheart observed the vehicle sitting in a driveway of a property where a camper was parked. Law enforcement officials say the deputy flipped on his siren and made contact with a male juvenile sitting in the driver’s seat, asked him to exit the vehicle, and the juvenile complied. WCSD says there was a second juvenile in the passenger seat.

Law enforcement officials say the male juvenile was placed in custody and Franklin County Detention Center was notified and requested to house the juvenile until his court date on May 9 at 9:00 a.m.