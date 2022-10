WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is offering a cash reward for locating a man wanted on aggravated battery.

WCSO says Anthony S. Harms, 38, is wanted on an active Wabash County warrant for Aggravated Battery. Deputies say Harms’ warrant was issued on September 29 with no bond.

WCSO says information leading to the arrest of Harms will bring a $500 cash reward from Wabash County Crimestoppers.