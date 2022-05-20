SIMS, Ill. (WEHT) – A Wayne County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy had a quick chase on foot and an arrest after attempting to stop a driver for not using headlights.

WCSO says on May 13, just before 10 p.m., a sheriff’s office deputy tried to stop a vehicle traveling on Central Street in Sims with no headlights. Law enforcement officials say after the deputy flipped on his siren, the vehicle sped away. WCSO says after a pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop and the driver, Brandon L. Thomas, 39, of Geff, left the vehicle and fled on foot through a wooded area.

WCSO says after a brief pursuit on foot, the deputy took Thomas into custody. Law enforcement officials say Thomas was taken into the Wayne County Jail on a preliminary felony charge of Aggravated Fleeing or Attempt to Elude a Peace Officer and several misdemeanor charges. Thomas’ bond was set at $1,500 dollars cash.