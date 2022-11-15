MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook.

Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry list of charges. According to deputies, Anthony W. Tucker recently made the wanted list after he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from a burglary charge. Authorities refer to it as a “NO BOND – Failure to Appear” warrant.

Authorities said the Wabash County Crime Stoppers would reportedly pay a $500 cash reward for information leading to Tucker’s arrest.